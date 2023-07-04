Train services which start at Bognor Regis, Barnham and Littlehampton will be ‘cancelled’ after an incident which caused ‘structural damage to a train crew depot building’, Southern have reported.

Southern said the police are dealing with an incident near the railway at Barnham, and the crew depot building has had to be evacuated for safety reasons.

Barnham train crew depot is a major personnel and equipment hub for drivers and on-train staff. Southern said a large number of train crew are unable to start their duties this morning, which will severely affect services throughout the west coast area into the rest of the day.

Due to the incident, fewer trains will run on all Southern routes between Brighton, Littlehampton, Portsmouth, and Southampton Central, Southern added.

Southern also said services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, and the disruption is anticipated to continue until 12pm.

A statement on Southern’s Twitter account said: “Overnight, an incident has taken place in Barnham which has caused damage to the Barnham crew depot. Barnham is a major hub for our train crew and this incident will prevent them from starting their duties.

“Most of our West Coast services are operated by Barnham train crew.

“Services which start from Bognor Regis, Barnham and Littlehampton will be cancelled.

“Services which run between Horsham and Barnham, will instead divert to Bognor Regis.

“Services that start at Brighton will be able to run.

“Our control teams are currently working on a service plan, and we will update when this is confirmed.

“In the meantime, the following ticket acceptance is in place to help keep you on the move:

“ – Southern and Thameslink on any reasonable route

“ – SWR services between Portsmouth, Southampton and London Waterloo

“ – GWR services between Brighton and Southampton and Southampton and Portsmouth

“ – London Underground between Terminals

“Please allow up to an additional 60 minutes to complete your journey this morning, and consider using another route.

“Check online journey planners and station information screens for the most up to date information.

“You'll also be able to use your tickets on the following:

“Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton and Shoreham

“Stagecoach route 700 between Brighton / Littlehampton and Littlehampton / Portsmouth”.