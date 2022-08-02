Rail signal fault causes delays between Chichester and Barnham

Southern Rail reported the fault between the two stations at 9.13am this morning. (August 2)
Southern Rail said: “We are aware of a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Chichester.
"Services are now being delayed by up to 30 minutes via Chichester.
“If you are looking to use an alternative route, tickets are being accepted on: Stagecoach Route 700 and Brighton Hove Buses between Brighton and Shoreham.
"Services due to run between Portsmouth/Southampton - London will now be diverted to run between London and Bognor Regis only."
Southern Rail are advising passengers to change at Barnham or Clapham Junction.
Signalling and Telecom specialists were reported to be on site at Chichester at 10.04am attending to this track circuit failure.