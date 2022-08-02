Rail signal fault causes delays between Chichester and Barnham

A signalling fault has caused delays for trains running between Chichester and Barnham.

Southern Rail reported the fault between the two stations at 9.13am this morning. (August 2)

Southern Rail said: “We are aware of a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Chichester.

"Services are now being delayed by up to 30 minutes via Chichester.

“If you are looking to use an alternative route, tickets are being accepted on: Stagecoach Route 700 and Brighton Hove Buses between Brighton and Shoreham.

"Services due to run between Portsmouth/Southampton - London will now be diverted to run between London and Bognor Regis only."

Southern Rail are advising passengers to change at Barnham or Clapham Junction.