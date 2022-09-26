Rail strike: Gatwick Airport passengers urged to use other transport options

Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on Saturday, October 1, according to the airport.

An airport spokesperson said: “A limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Three Bridges from 7am-7pm only, with no service outside of these hours. Planned engineering works also means there will be no train service between Three Bridges and Brighton on that day, with a replacement bus service in operation.

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport.”

Passengers have been urged to check the National Rail enquiries website for the latest train times, with information on train services during the strike day available from Friday, September 30.