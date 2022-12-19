Passengers with Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink are being warned to travel only if absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve when trains will stop running as early as 12 noon because of national RMT strike action at Network Rail.

People who have no choice but to travel are strongly advised to check their whole journey, especially if it includes other train operators.

Trains do not normally run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (with a few exceptions) and they won’t resume until as late as midday the day after, on December 27. Passengers on this day should check train times carefully, and plan ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, as a result of the industrial action, customers should also expect:

Passengers with Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink are being warned to travel only if absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve when trains will stop running as early as 12 noon because of national RMT strike action at Network Rail

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Late-notice changes and cancellations to services from now until January 2, due to a national overtime ban at train companies by the RMT union – check before you travel

– Limited services, late starts and early finishes on January 3 and 4, and 6 and 7, due to RMT national strikes at Network Rail and train companies – please only travel if absolutely necessary on these days – see strike days service map

Advertisement Hide Ad

– On days after these strikes (January 5 and 8), services will restart later, at around 7.15/7.30am - check your individual trains online.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway which operates all four train companies, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption this ongoing RMT action will cause our customers over the entire festive period, until January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge our customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve, as services will finish much earlier than usual across the country, with last trains departing at around 12 noon on many of our routes.

“Trains won’t restart until as late as midday on the 27th. We understand this is going to make life difficult for many, and urge you to make alternative arrangements if you must travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, trains may also be subject to late notice change on non-strike days, due to a national overtime ban. Therefore, our strong advice is to always check your journey before setting off, allow extra time for travel and don’t wait to catch the last train home if possible.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “I am so sorry that our passengers are having to bear the brunt of the RMT’s needless strike when a fair offer is on the table and when only a third of the workforce have rejected it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our offer guarantees jobs and gives everyone a decent pay-rise of 9% and more. Two of our three trade unions have already accepted and the RMT needs to think again.”

Customer information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revised train times will start appearing in online journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries on December 20 for December 24 and December 22 for December 27.

Train times for strike days from January 3 are online now. Customers should double-check their journey each day before setting off, including the return journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad