The RMT held three days of strike action in late June and tens of thousands of RMT union members working for Network Rail and 14 operating companies are staging another walkout today.

Passengers have been told to travel only if absolutely necessary on Southern and Thameslink trains today and the morning after as rail workers go on strike again.

Gatwick Express is not operating although the airport will have a limited Southern and Thameslink service.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

Tomorrow (Thursday July 28), services will start at around 7.15am or later, and there will be an amended service on that day. Morning trains are likely to be very busy.

Customers are recommended to travel later, plan their journeys and check again before travelling.

Strike action by the drivers’ union ASLEF at neighbouring train operators is also likely to affect Govia Thameslink Railway services, which runs Southern and Thameslink trains, on Saturday, July 30.

You can view a selection of pictures in our gallery below, courtesy of photographer Eddie Mitchell, showing how busy Gatwick Airport is during the train strike.

1. Rail strikes: Pictures show how busy Gatwick Airport is as industrial action continues Rail strikes: Pictures show how busy Gatwick Airport is as industrial action continues Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

