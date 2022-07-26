Rail Strikes to disrupt Chichester District travel

The RMT held three days of strike action in late June and tens of thousands of RMT union members working for Network Rail and 14 operating companies are holding another walkout tomorrow.
Passengers have also been told to travel only if absolutely necessary on Southern and Thameslink trains tomorrow and the morning after as rail workers go on strike again.
According to National Rail no trains will travel through the Chichester District as the strikes take place.
The next morning, on Thursday July 28, services will start at around 7.15am or later, and there will be an amended service on that day. Morning trains are likely to be very busy. Customers are recommended to travel later, plan their journeys and check again before travelling.
Strike action by the drivers’ union ASLEF at neighbouring train operators is also likely to affect GTR services on Saturday July 30.