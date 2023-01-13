Rail travellers warned of no Southern trains to and from Victoria this weekend

Southern Rail says that Network Rail are carrying out works tomorrow (January 14) and on Sunday as well as over the next couple of weekends.
It means no trains will run to and from Victoria on January 21 and 22 and January 28 and 29.
Network Rail say they are modernising 1980s track and signalling on the lines into Victoria station. “There will be closures to the station and changes to the Southern services that use it,” said a spokesperson.
Most trains will be diverted to London Bridge, and limited rail replacement bus services will run between East Croydon or Balham and Clapham Junction for local journeys.