Rail travellers warned of no Southern trains to and from Victoria this weekend

Rail travellers are being warned that no Southern trains will run to or from Victoria this weekend.

Southern Rail says that Network Rail are carrying out works tomorrow (January 14) and on Sunday as well as over the next couple of weekends.

It means no trains will run to and from Victoria on January 21 and 22 and January 28 and 29.

There will be no Southern trains to and from Victoria this weekend, and over the next two weekends

Network Rail say they are modernising 1980s track and signalling on the lines into Victoria station. “There will be closures to the station and changes to the Southern services that use it,” said a spokesperson.