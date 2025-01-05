Railway line reopens following flooding between Billingshurst and Arundel
While service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 4.30pm, Southern added.
A Southern spokesperson said: “Trains are now able to run between Billingshurst and Arundel as normal.
“Earlier flooding meant Southern trains couldn't run between Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel.
“This has now cleared and services can run as normal.
“The line between Arundel and Barnham remains closed for planned engineering work, with buses running between Arundel and Barnham.”
