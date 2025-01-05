Railway line reopens following flooding between Billingshurst and Arundel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The railway line between Billingshurst and Arundel has reopened following earlier flooding, Southern have reported.

While service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm, Southern added.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Trains are now able to run between Billingshurst and Arundel as normal.

“Earlier flooding meant Southern trains couldn't run between Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel.

“This has now cleared and services can run as normal.

“The line between Arundel and Barnham remains closed for planned engineering work, with buses running between Arundel and Barnham.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use the Rail Replacement Services page.

You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on the Find a Station page.

Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.