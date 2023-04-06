Edit Account-Sign Out
Railway lines blocked: Southern warns of delays after reports of trespassers between Crawley and Horsham

Southern Rail announced that all lines are blocked this afternoon (Thursday, April 6) following reports of trespassers on the railway between Crawley and Horsham.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST

Southern Rail tweeted at 4.45pm: “All lines are currently blocked. Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. You can check our live map to see how your journey is being affected.”

Visit livemap.southernrailway.com.

UPDATE: At 5.04pm Southern Rail tweeted: “Disruption caused by trespassers on the railway between Crawley and Horsham has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

Southern rail has warned of delaysSouthern rail has warned of delays
