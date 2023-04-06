Southern Rail tweeted at 4.45pm: “All lines are currently blocked. Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. You can check our live map to see how your journey is being affected.”
Visit livemap.southernrailway.com.
Southern Rail announced that all lines are blocked this afternoon (Thursday, April 6) following reports of trespassers on the railway between Crawley and Horsham.
Southern Rail tweeted at 4.45pm: “All lines are currently blocked. Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. You can check our live map to see how your journey is being affected.”
Visit livemap.southernrailway.com.