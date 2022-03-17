Railway reopens between Barnham and Chichester following person being hit by train

All lines were blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services worked to deal with the incident.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Southern Rail confirmed emergency services are now clear of the site and lines have reopened (as of 6.30pm).

Trains will now be able to run through the area but it will take some time to restore the service to the advertised timetable and passengers should allow extra time as services are still subject to delay, alteration and cancellation, Southern Rail said.