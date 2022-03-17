Railway reopens between Barnham and Chichester following person being hit by train

Trains are returning to normal around Barnham and Chichester after a fatal incident this afternoon.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 6:37 pm

Southern Rail confirmed just before 2pm today (Thursday, March 17) that a person was hit by a train between Barnham and Chichester.

All lines were blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services worked to deal with the incident.

Southern Rail confirmed emergency services are now clear of the site and lines have reopened (as of 6.30pm).

Person hit by train near Chichester

Trains will now be able to run through the area but it will take some time to restore the service to the advertised timetable and passengers should allow extra time as services are still subject to delay, alteration and cancellation, Southern Rail said.

