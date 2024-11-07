Railway service restored after broken-down train between Lewes and Haywards Heath cleared

Disruption caused by a broken down train between Lewes and Haywards Heath is resolved this morning (November 07), after engineers helped clear the train from the track.

Disruption was first reported at 5.28am this morning, when a broken down train between Lewes and Haywards Heath led to disruption in services heading towards London. Trains running through were both stations were cancelled and delayed.

Fortunately, Southern Railway engineers acted fast and, by 5.51am, the blockage was cleared and services could continue unaffected.