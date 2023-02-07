Railway services to and from Barnham station have been restored after a truck crashed into a railway bridge this morning (February 07).

A spokesperson for Southern Railway tweeted about the crash at 4.41am today, saying all lines on the station were closed.

Trains were unable to run through the station while teams worked to remove the lorry and assess the damage, Meanwhile, commuters were encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon afterwards, as Network Rail staff arrived to inspect the damage, the station was partially reopened, but commuters were warned to expect serious delays of up to 25 minutes or more, and to prepare for the possibility that their trains might be cancelled.

The truck which crashed into the Barnham railway bridge

By 7.30am, the railway line was mostly open and, by 8.15am, normal service was entirely restored, the spokesperson said.

For the latest on Southern Railway, and for help planning your journeys around engineering works, strikes and disruption, visit www.southernrailway.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad