Reader’s letter: More annoyance at Southern’s train schedule

I am concerned and annoyed that Southern have again decided to terminate the 12.11 and 21 11 Brighton to Seaford at Newhaven Harbour.

The same train and crew then go back to Brighton at 12.58 and 21.58 from Newhaven Harbour instead of starting Seaford at 12.53 and 21.53. This was done for a couple of periods during 2020-2021 but these trains have run to Seaford this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the reduced frequency there are times when forward connections at Lewes are severed those going to Seaford are one hour later than planned at their destination.