I was intrigued by Will Grimond’s article (‘Road deaths and injuries increase’ ( Observer , July1 2022) as this is a subject close to my heart. The impression given is that those with a mandate to act on this issue attribute these increases to carelessness on the part of drivers. Indeed this impression is succinctly confirmed by a subsequent Observer article, (‘Warning to anti-social and dangerous drivers’, July 8) wherein both our police and crime commissioner and East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment imply that road safety issues are purely a question of “driver behaviour”. I should like to posit an alternative hypothesis: that the increasing crisis in road safety is due, at least in part, to the appalling state of maintenance of road surfaces.

Clearly, our pothole-ravaged roads can affect road safety in at least two ways: firstly, where a single collision with a major fault may cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle; and, secondly, where the progressive and insidious effects of repeated collisions with lesser faults damages tyres, road wheels, steering and suspension, leading to impaired road holding. I suggest that friends and family of victims might achieve justice for their loved ones and closure for themselves by taking the following course of action: 1. obtaining immediate photographic evidence of road surface conditions at the site of the incident; 2. requesting a copy of the official collision report prepared by Sussex Police; 3. where concerns arise, seeking legal advice with a view to a civil action against East Sussex Highways and/or East Sussex County Council for contributory negligence. I feel that action to improve the safety of our road surfaces is long overdue. However, I fear that, as is so often the case, only public pressure will provoke political progress.