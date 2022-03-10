READER’S LETTER Rail service reduced again on Eastbourne to Brighton line

Previously there were six trains each way weekdays between Lewes and Brighton.

For the last couple of months, the train service has been based on Saturday schedules with frequent trains and no service gaps.

A revised timetable started on February 28 with fewer trains and service gaps.

On Thursday March 3, I travelled by train to Brighton and when we arrived at 10.20am, there was a large number of people waiting to join the 10.30am departure and a empty train standing in Platform 7.

Doing some research I found the 10.11am Brighton to Seaford and return has been withdrawn despite running for the last two months.

There is no departure towards Falmer and Lewes after the 09.41am until the 10.30am, which is a gap of 49 minutes instead of the previous 10 minute service interval.

Seeing the number of people waiting for the 10.30am departure shows there is a significant demand for trains at this time particularly students to Falmer.