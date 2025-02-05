Readers react to Chichester Dutch-style roundabout coming soon

Work to turn Westgate Roundabout, in Chichester, into the country’s third Dutch Style Roundabout is coming to an end later this month – but residents say it’s a “confusing mess.”

"It has taken forever to construct and money should be spent elsewhere, particularly on the Fishbourne roundabout where accidents occur regularly, traffic lights are needed!” said Sussex World reader Wendy Pearce-Vick, who summed up the thoughts of some 200 readers and counting on our Facebook page.

Her comments – alongside others – come as work to turn Westgate Roundabout into the UK’s third Dutch-style roundabout comes to a close later this month. The £950,000 project started in June last year as part of off-site highway improvements associated the 750 home West of Chichester development and, once finished, county council officials hope it will make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“The layout of the roundabout will give priority to people walking and cycling, whilst allowing drivers and cyclists to have a clear view of each other to ensure safe journeys for all. This will improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids,” an update, issued by West Sussex County Council last month, makes clear.

A Dutch-style roundabout, which gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians, is set to open in Chichester. Goodwood ATC were aware of drone flight. (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

"The scheme provides dedicated cycle facilities and improved pedestrian connectivity while maintaining controlled flows of vehicles by reducing entry and circulatory speeds.”

Dutch-style roundabouts were first popularised in the Netherlands, and feature a separate outer ring for cyclists and zebra crossings for pedestrians. Motorists are expected to give way to both before entering, and the crossings are designed to make sure drivers slow down and check before moving forward.

The format has been trialled in the UK before, with seemingly mixed results. In April 2023, the BBC reported that the Dutch-Style roundabout in Cambridge had seen ten incidents – three of them serious – in the three years since it was built compared to the six minor incidents reported between 2016 and 2019. A second Dutch-style roundabout opened in Sheffield last December, to many of the same concerns.

It’s a discrepancy that concerns some Sussex World readers, Mike Waddington among them: “Great, a roundabout that is supposed to promote efficient flow of traffic is designed and installed at probably great expense to slow it up,” he said.

Steve Charles believes that the work will exacerbate long-standing issues, adding: “Take something that had few problems and complicate it! Wonder how long before the first accident?! The money from the developer should have been used to repair potholes and pavement issues which are causing way more problems with damage to cars and pedestrians!”

Another reader, Sarah London said the scheme was a ‘total mess’, describing it as an ‘out of place, pointless, vanity project’ and a ‘waste of money.”

However, some of the readers were more hopeful for the project. Tracie Bangert said: “Why so negative, I hope that it’s successful.”

Another, Tom Procter added: “I’m keeping an open mind on this until I’ve seen it in operation."

Sussex World has approached the council for comment.

The drone photos from Eddie Mitchell were taken with permission from Goodwood.