A reduced rail service will run to and from Eastbourne station today after a train derailed, Southern Rail has confirmed.

The incident, which happened on Saturday (November 25), resulted in damage being caused to a set of points, Southern Rail said.

This has resulted in platform three being closed.

Services that usually run between Brighton and Eastbourne (via Lewes) will be cancelled, while other services ‘may be subject to alteration or cancellation’.

A reduced rail service will run to and from Eastbourne station today after a train derailed, Southern Rail has confirmed. Photo: Sussex World

Some services – mainly those which run between Eastbourne and London Victoria – will be making additional stops at Berwick and Glynde where possible.

A spokesperson for the servic e said: “On Saturday evening, an engineering train experienced a low speed derailment in the Eastbourne area.

"This has since been re-railed, but a set of points just outside of Eastbourne station have been damaged and will need repairing.