Reduced rail service in Eastbourne after train derails
The incident, which happened on Saturday (November 25), resulted in damage being caused to a set of points, Southern Rail said.
This has resulted in platform three being closed.
Services that usually run between Brighton and Eastbourne (via Lewes) will be cancelled, while other services ‘may be subject to alteration or cancellation’.
Some services – mainly those which run between Eastbourne and London Victoria – will be making additional stops at Berwick and Glynde where possible.
A spokesperson for the servic e said: “On Saturday evening, an engineering train experienced a low speed derailment in the Eastbourne area.
"This has since been re-railed, but a set of points just outside of Eastbourne station have been damaged and will need repairing.
“The result of this is that trains cannot use platform 3 at Eastbourne station, therefore Southern will need to reduce the number of services running to [and] from the station through the day.”