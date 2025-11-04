Reduced train services in East Sussex after signalling fault: journeys could be ‘subject to short notice service changes and cancellations’
The company said on X at 8.01am: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Eastbourne and Hampden Park fewer trains are able to run. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
Southern said at 8.03am: “A reduced number of services will run until further notice. Services that run between Brighton and Ore will be suspended. Services that run between Brighton and Eastbourne will be subject to short notice service changes and cancellations.
“Other services that run through the Hampden Park/Eastbourne area may be subject to delays, as well as short notice service changes.”
This story will be updated as more information comes in.