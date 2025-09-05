Repair work to footbridge at Langney Rise to begin

Footbridge repair works are set to take place on Langney Rise in Eastbourne, East Sussex Highways has confirmed.

Work will take place in stages from Monday, September 8 to Sunday, September 14 and Monday, October 20 to Friday, October 31.

Pedestrian access across the footbridge has been unavailable since Monday, September 1, whilst the whilst the work site was set up.

The works will involve high pressure jet washing of the structure, as well as repair and replacement of any damaged steel.

A protective paint will be applied, and footway areas at both ends will be repaired.

Scaffold platforms and debris netting will be attached to the bridge, ramps, handrails and columns for safety purposes.

East Sussex Highways confirmed that teams will be working between the Hide Hollow Roundabout to the junction of Faversham Road.

From Monday, September 8 to Sunday, September 14, the road will be closed between 8pm to 6am to clean the underside of the bridge.

From, Monday, October 20 to Saturday, October 25, the road will be closed between 8pm to 6am to apply primer and undercoats to the underside of the bridge.

From Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, the road will be closed between 8pm to 6am to apply the final topcoat and remove scaffolding from the underside of the bridge.

There will be no access under the footbridge during the above times. Traffic will be diverted via Langney Rise, St Anthonys Avenue, Lottbridge Drove, Highfield Link, Willingdon Drove and vice versa. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.

"Should you have any concerns regarding these works, you can contact us at [email protected].”