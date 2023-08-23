Report of crash involving car and lorry near Wakehurst in West Sussex
A Mid Sussex road is partially blocked this morning (Wednesday, August 23) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News said the incident happened near Wakehurst on the B2028. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
The AA said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a crash involving a car and a lorry. The incident, which was first reported at 7.18am, is affected both directions near Wakehurst Place.