Report of crash involving car and lorry near Wakehurst in West Sussex

A Mid Sussex road is partially blocked this morning (Wednesday, August 23) after reports of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

AA Traffic News said the incident happened near Wakehurst on the B2028. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

The AA said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a crash involving a car and a lorry. The incident, which was first reported at 7.18am, is affected both directions near Wakehurst Place.