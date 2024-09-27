Report of ‘rolled over car’ in Hastings: road blocked in both directions

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 18:44 BST
There have been reports of a car accident in Hastings this evening (Friday, September 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Harold Road was blocked at 5pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over car on Harold Road both ways from Dudley Road to Godwin Road. Affecting Stagecoach bus service 321.”

