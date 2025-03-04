There was a crash on the A27 in Arundel on Tuesday, March during rush hour.

The first reports of the incident from AA Traffic Watch came at around 4.40 pm.

A statement on the AA Road Watch website read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motobike involved on A27 The Causeway both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout)."

The traffic data suggests that the road has now been cleared. Sussex World have contacted the police for a statement on the matter and the current situation.

Updates to follow.