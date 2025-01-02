Reports of closed road between Lewes and Newhaven after collision

There are reports that a road is closed between Lewes and Newhaven today (Thursday, January 2) after a collision.

The incident happened on Piddinghoe Road, according to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, a car involved on Piddinghoe Road both ways between Lewes Road and The Abergavenny Arms. Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at about midday.

