Reports of closed road between Lewes and Newhaven after collision
There are reports that a road is closed between Lewes and Newhaven today (Thursday, January 2) after a collision.
The incident happened on Piddinghoe Road, according to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, a car involved on Piddinghoe Road both ways between Lewes Road and The Abergavenny Arms. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at about midday.
