BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Reports of crash in Lancing: road closed and slow traffic

There have been reports that a road is closed in Lancing today (Saturday, October 14), after reports of a crash this morning.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A2025 South Street both ways between A259 Brighton Road and St Michaels Church.”

The incident was first reported at 8.48am and this story will, be updated if more information comes in.

Related topics:Lancing