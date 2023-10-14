Reports of crash in Lancing: road closed and slow traffic
There have been reports that a road is closed in Lancing today (Saturday, October 14), after reports of a crash this morning.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A2025 South Street both ways between A259 Brighton Road and St Michaels Church.”
The incident was first reported at 8.48am and this story will, be updated if more information comes in.