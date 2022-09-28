Reports of crash near Hurstpierpoint College: road partially blocked
There have been reports that a road is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, September 28) after a crash near Hurstpierpoint College.
AA Traffic News said that Malthouse Lane is partly blocked both ways after a collision involving a motorbike.
It said the road is affected from A273 Jane Murray Way to Chalkers Lane, near Malthouse Barn.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.
