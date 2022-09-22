Reports of crash near Sedlescombe: A21 partially blocked after incident on Whydown Hill
There have been reports that the A21 near Sedlescombe is partially blocked after a crash this morning (Thursday, September 22).
AA Traffic News said there is queueing traffic both ways near New England Lane due to collision on Whydown Hill.
The AA alert said: “Being reported as impassable in both directions, however sensors indicate the road remains passable.
“Delays are busier heading northbound.”
Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.