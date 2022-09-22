There have been reports of a crash on A21 Whydown Hill near Sedlescombe

AA Traffic News said there is queueing traffic both ways near New England Lane due to collision on Whydown Hill.

The AA alert said: “Being reported as impassable in both directions, however sensors indicate the road remains passable.

“Delays are busier heading northbound.”