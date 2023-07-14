A large section of the A21 was closed near Hastings yesterday afternoon and evening (Thursday, July 13), following reports of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles.

AA Traffic News, which first reported the incident at 12pm, said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A21 Whydown Hill both ways between Seddlescombe Golf Club and New England Lane. Congestion to London Road is queuing towards Battle and Harts Green Road.”

AA Traffic News also said the traffic was slow in both directions with a diversion in place.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

