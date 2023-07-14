NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Reports of crash on A21: photos show damaged cars near Battle and Hastings

A large section of the A21 was closed near Hastings yesterday afternoon and evening (Thursday, July 13), following reports of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesA section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

AA Traffic News, which first reported the incident at 12pm, said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A21 Whydown Hill both ways between Seddlescombe Golf Club and New England Lane. Congestion to London Road is queuing towards Battle and Harts Green Road.”

AA Traffic News also said the traffic was slow in both directions with a diversion in place.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesA section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Traffic News is now showing that the road is open again. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Related topics:HastingsBattleLondon Road