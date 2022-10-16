Reports of crash on Uckfield Bypass: slow traffic on A22
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A22 Uckfield Bypass after a collision this morning (Sunday, October 16).
AA Traffic News said that the incident involved three vehicles and is affecting traffic both ways near the A26 Lewes Road.
There are no further details at this time and this story will be updated as more information comes in.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
