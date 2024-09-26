Reports of fallen tree and fallen power cables on road in Wivelsfield Green

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a fallen tree and fallen power cables on a road in Wivelsfield Green this afternoon (Thursday, September 26).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is on Hundred Acre Lane.

‘Closing down’ banners appear on windows of shoe shop

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Hundred Acre Lane from Streat Lane to South Road. Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 3.23pm and the live map is still showing that traffic is coping well.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.