Reports of fallen tree and fallen power cables on road in Wivelsfield Green
There have been reports of a fallen tree and fallen power cables on a road in Wivelsfield Green this afternoon (Thursday, September 26).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is on Hundred Acre Lane.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Hundred Acre Lane from Streat Lane to South Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 3.23pm and the live map is still showing that traffic is coping well.
