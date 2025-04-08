Reports of queueing traffic in Mid Sussex village after earlier crash
There have been reports of queueing traffic in Hassocks this evening (Tuesday, April 8) after an earlier crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A273 London Road Northbound near B2116 Keymer Road (Stonepound Crossroads).”
The incident was first reported at 1.22pm.
