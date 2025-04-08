Reports of queueing traffic in Mid Sussex village after earlier crash

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 18:08 BST
There have been reports of queueing traffic in Hassocks this evening (Tuesday, April 8) after an earlier crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A273 London Road Northbound near B2116 Keymer Road (Stonepound Crossroads).”

The incident was first reported at 1.22pm.

