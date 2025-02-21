Reports of slow traffic on A21 in East Sussex as road partially blocked after crash
There are reports of slow traffic on the A21 this morning (Friday, February 21).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road near Hastings and Battle is partially blocked following a collision.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A21 Ebdens Hill Southbound at Moat Lane.”
The incident was first reported at 7.22am.
