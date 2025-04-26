Reports say A27 crash is causing slow traffic on road in East Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Saturday, April 26).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic ‘due to crash on A27 Eastbound near A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off)’.
The incident was first reported at 10.48am and the live map is still showing heavy traffic from Devil’s Dyke Road, all the way to Stanmer Park.
This heavy traffic is also being caused by lane closures for roadworks in the Hollingbury area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.