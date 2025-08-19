Resident of East Sussex village calls for work to be redone after road surface keeps ‘peeling and melting’ in hot weather

A Cooksbridge man is voicing his and other residents’ frustrations with the ‘peeling and melting’ surface of their road.

Alan Harwood, 58, of Chandler’s Mead, said the issue started after the road was resurfaced during the June heatwave.

He said the melting road material was sticking to people’s shoes and vehicle tyres shortly after and being trodden onto the pavement as well.

Alan said he called East Sussex Highways several times about the resurfacing but was told they were satisfied with it.

Road surfacing sticking to a tyre in Chandler’s Mead during the hot weather in August. Photo: Alan Harwood

He contacted the Sussex Express on Sunday, August 17, to say the surface is still melting during hot weather.

Alan said on Sunday: “It’s absolutely hideous. It’s ridiculous. The council highways have come back with a decision that they're not going to do anything.”

He said: “We had temperatures over the weekend of around 24°C, 25°C maybe, and the surface was as bad as it was when it was 30°C, so this issue is not going away overnight.”

Alan also said a Hamsey councillor told him that East Sussex County Council (ESCC) would ‘steam clean’ his driveway. But he said there is ‘no point’ in doing this if the road surface keeps coming up.

Alan Harwood during the July heatwave

Alan reckons the problem is due to the base layer drying too quickly when the road was resurfaced. He said: “It didn’t tack to the tarmac underneath and that’s the issue. It hasn’t bonded, it hasn’t drawn down through for the top layer to stick and do its job.”

Ideally, Alan said he would like the resurfacing work to be redone. He said: “The roundabout outside, from number eight all the way round, needs to be resurfaced. Most of the issues and the problems seem to be on the roundabout side of things and now going up through the road where there’s more heavy traffic and everything.”

He also thinks the road surface in the ‘turning circle’ of the roundabout is not being compacted enough to flatten it out properly.

On Tuesday, August 19, Alan spoke to the Sussex Express again to say he visited the East Sussex Highways Balfour Beatty division. He said he met some people from the operations team who said they would look into the issue. He described the meeting as ‘very good’, adding: “I did walk away feeling a little bit more positive.”

East Sussex Highways have been approached for comment.