Resident’s alarm at ‘devastation’ near East Sussex cycle path: mowing will encourage ‘hardy plants’, says National Highways

National Highways has responded to concerns about the mowing of verges at a cycle path near the A27 in East Sussex.

Mary Berridge, from Firle, contacted this newspaper on Wednesday, July 9, to say she was alarmed at the work that had been carried out.

She sent in a photograph of the verge next to the path near Middle Farm, calling it a ‘scene of devastation’.

Mary said: “Until this morning the verges next to the cycle path from Firle to Middle Farm were humming with bees insects and butterflies feeding on the nectar of wildflowers plants and grasses. This morning brought silence when every plant and flower was brutally strimmed.”

She said: “The flowers and plants will not grow back at this stage of the summer and the insects (those that survived) will need to go elsewhere to feed in an already reduced habitat. We must ensure this does not happen again and the contractors or whoever is responsible are enlightened to preserving rather than totally destroying habitat.”

The Sussex Express put Mary’s concerns to National Highways who responded: “We appreciate the concern raised over the vegetation clearance along the A27 between Firle and Middle Farm.

“The planting on the grassland verge in this section is still in its establishment phase and the current level of mowing is part of our agreed plan for the scheme. This will encourage the growth and development of hardy plants more likely to survive in the long-term. The mowing regime will reduce as the planting reaches intended levels.”