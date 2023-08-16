Residents asked to share their thoughts on plans for new bus and cycle lanes in Eastbourne

Proposals for new bus and cycle lanes in Eastbourne are now under consultation.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) suggests adding bus priority measures to enhance reliability and the speed of services in King's Drive.

This could come about with the introduction of a dedicated bus lane which would serve Eastbourne DGH and East Sussex College's Eastbourne campus. The southbound bus lane is proposed between Decoy Drive and the Rodmill roundabout.

It is also suggested that dedicated bus lanes from east of Gilbert Road to Langney Rise roundabout in both directions on Seaside Road and St Anthony's Avenue are added to improve journey times.

The plan also includes a shared-use cycle path and cycle improvements along Seaside Road and St Anthony's Avenue, to connect with existing cycle routes, along with new and upgraded pedestrian crossings and traffic signal upgrades.

In the Eastbourne Railway Station area dedicated bus lanes and a shared-use cycle path along Upperton Road and Station Parade have been proposed. This is expected to complement the existing dedicated bus lanes in Terminus Road and Gildredge Road.

Junction improvements at the Upper Road/Station Parade/The Avenue junction, with bus priority through the traffic signals and pedestrian crossing facilities, have also been suggested as well as replacing the existing Station Parade/Southfields Road roundabout with a traffic signal-controlled junction along with pedestrian crossing facilities.

By Sovereign Harbour a new single-lane dedicated bus corridor between Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay, which could be used in both directions through controlled traffic signals, has been proposed.

A realigned shared-use pedestrian and cycle route to link into the existing course along Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay/Pacific Drive has also been added to the plan along with proposed landscaping improvements with planting, sheltered seating areas and cycle parking.

A junction alteration to provide bus priority at Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay has also been suggested.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “I am keen for as many as possible to share their views on the proposed schemes. This public consultation is an opportunity to provide feedback and comments on the latest plans to help shape the detailed design stage.”

The consultation started on July 31 and will be open until September 25.