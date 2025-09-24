Residents call for lower speed limits and safety improvements on ‘dangerous’ road between Lewes and Newhaven

Residents are calling for safety improvements on a ‘dangerous’ road between Lewes and Newhaven.

The Safer C7 Project Group said the C7 road, also known as Piddinghoe Road, has seen more than a dozen traffic accidents along its 6.5 miles since the beginning of 2025.

The group said the route is used by about 10,000 vehicles a day and described it as a ‘winding’ country road through the Lower Ouse Valley. There are eight villages along the route, including Kingston, Swanborough, Iford, Northease, Rodmell, Southease, Telscombe and Piddinghoe.

“The C7 is a vital rural road, but it should also be a safe one,” said a group spokesperson, adding that people should not wait for more serious injuries before action is taken.

The group said the C7 is within the South Downs National Park so is used ‘extensively’ by cyclists, walkers, commuters, residents and farm vehicles.

The group also explained that a recent fundraising campaign has allowed it to commission independent transport specialists PJA (Philip Jones Associates) to assess the factors affecting safety on the C7. The group said PJA identified measures that would improve the safety of the road for everyone. People can view the consultants’ Final Project Report at www.thec7road.co.uk/safer-c7-project.

The group said its ‘ultimate aim’ is to reduce the speed limit from 50mph to speeds that are more suitable for ‘the narrow and winding nature of the road’, and the variety of people using it. But the group said: “To gain approval for reduced speed limits, the County Council and the police require the reduced speeds to be self-enforcing.”

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

The group said planned improvements include new village gateway signs, designed by the South Downs National Park Authority, to make drivers more aware of the villages and their junctions, especially those on blind bends.

Other improvements include: safer crossing points for pedestrian and cyclists; better footways around bus stops and in key locations; junction improvements at Cranedown, Kingston, Rodmell and Southease; priority working arrangements (pinch points) at four locations along the road; and applications to reduce the current 50mph limit to 20, 30, and 40mph zones.

The group said these plans have been widely shared with the local community and statutory organisations and have received ‘broad support’. The Safer C7 Project Group is now applying for funding to begin implementation as early as mid-2026.

The group added that Lewes MP James MacCleary supports its goal to make the road safer.