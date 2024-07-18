Residents’ concern over growing sinkhole on narrow street in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Lewes residents are worried about a growing sinkhole on a narrow street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tere and Tony Tammar, of Castle Banks, contacted the Sussex Express to say that a sinkhole has been developing in Castle Banks over the past three weeks.

They said: “The hole extends for at least a metre under the roadway and the single pavement is completely blocked with loose bricks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents said the Highways Department of East Sussex County Council is aware of the issue but the residents feel ‘there is no element of urgency prevailing’.

Tere and Tony Tammar, of Castle Banks, said a sinkhole has been developing over the past three weeks. Picture: contributed

They said: “Castle banks is a very narrow street in the old town where large lorries pass, as well as two way traffic, which has to back up.”

Tere and Tony said people from East Sussex Highways had seen the problem but have classified it as a pothole. They said the Highways department had previously filled the hole with ‘three or four barrow loads of tarmac’ but said: “This is now suspended unsupported over the cavity.”

They added: “We think the road should be closed immediately as it is an issue of public safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tere and Tony Tammar, of Castle Banks, said a sinkhole has been developing over the past three weeks. Picture: contributed

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the damage to Castle Banks and have made the road safe while we plan investigation work to determine the cause. This will help ensure that all repairs are appropriate and will last. There has been a delay in repairing the road due to the more extensive work needed, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”