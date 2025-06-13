Resurfacing works have been completed on an Eastbourne road notorious for its potholes.

Rodmill Drive had become so well-known for its potholes that local resident Denise Rogers nicknamed the stretch of road ‘Rodmill Rollercoaster’.

It also got a mention in Parliament as MP Josh Babarinde called for Eastbourne to get a ‘fair share’ of funding dedicated to tackling potholes in the South East.

East Sussex Highways has now confirmed resurfacing works are complete, following a closure lasting several days at the end of May.

Rodmill Drive before (left) and after (right) resurfacing works. Photo: National World/East Sussex Highways

“Resurfacing works on Rodmill Drive have recently been completed with 1,250 square metres of new surface - that’s equivalent to five tennis courts,” an East Sussex Highways spokesperson said.

“Also included was the replacement of drain covers and road marking refreshments to improve visibility and safety.

“The team on site encountered heavy rain on their first day which delayed removing the original surface – doing so in wet weather may have weakened the sub-structure below.

“Positive feedback has been received from local residents who appreciated seeing these much-needed improvements being carried out in their area.

"Thank you for your patience during this work.”