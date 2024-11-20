Part of the A26 is closed after reports of a collision involving a motorbike

Part of a key road in East Sussex is closed this evening (Wednesday, November 20) after reports of a crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and delays due to crash, a motorbike involved on A26 both ways from B2192 (Earwig Corner) to Upper Stoneham.”

The incident was first reported at 4.46pm and the AA Traffic News Live map is showing traffic at a standstill from the Southeram roundabout on the A27 to the turnoff to Ryngmer Park on the A26.