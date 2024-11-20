Ringmer crash: part of A26 closed after reports of collision involving motorbike
Part of a key road in East Sussex is closed this evening (Wednesday, November 20) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and delays due to crash, a motorbike involved on A26 both ways from B2192 (Earwig Corner) to Upper Stoneham.”
The incident was first reported at 4.46pm and the AA Traffic News Live map is showing traffic at a standstill from the Southeram roundabout on the A27 to the turnoff to Ryngmer Park on the A26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.