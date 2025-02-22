Brighton City Council said that part of A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’.

"Following the Royal Albion fire in summer 2023, part of the fire damaged section of the building still remains standing,” a city council statement, on Friday evening (February 21) read.

”The council has received a report from a structural engineer working for the contractor on site that states that the structure and attached scaffolding is at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’.

"The council’s priority is the safety of the public, so we have instructed Britannia Hotels to carry out risk assessments and make the structure safe. They will put up safety barriers around the structure to ensure people don’t enter areas that may put them at risk.”

The council said this ‘unfortunately means’ that a ‘small stretch’ of both carriageways of the A259 between the Aquarium roundabout and East Street would need to be closed from Saturday morning.

"This is expected to allow pedestrian and cycle access but no vehicular access,” the council added.

"This will also impact access to Pool Valley. National Express buses will stop at the southwestern corner of the Old Steine rather than Pool Valley.

“The road closure and barriers need to remain in place while risk assessments and demolition work takes place to prevent unnecessary risk to pedestrians and road users.”

The council said the work to make the structure safe is being carried out by Britannia Hotels and their contractors. It will start over the weekend and will carry on into next week.

On Saturday morning, AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed and delays expected due to unsafe building on A259 King's Road both ways between A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier) and the Leonardo Royal Hotel. Closed around midnight. Detour in operation – for bus routes stopping at stop CS and N at Palace Pier.”

On Saturday afternoon, Sussex Traffic Watch reported delays ‘on all surrounding roads’.

The closure remained in place on Monday morning (February 24) – with video footage showing vehicles turning-around after approaching the blocked road.

AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed and slow traffic due to unsafe building at the Royal Albion hotel on A259 Grand Junction Road both ways between A23 (Palace Pier roundabout) and Queens Hotel. Congestion to the Queens Road as drivers divert away from the closure. Detour in operation.

Sussex Traffic Watch added: “Reminder A259 at Brighton seafront remains closed bothways west of the Palace Pier roundabout, due to an unsafe building. A259 Grand Junction Road remains closed both ways until further notice.”

The council advised that, while roads are closed, traffic and coaches are being diverted to use alternative routes. Signs will be in place.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm said: “While this will cause major disruption in the city centre, public safety is our biggest priority so it’s vital we do everything we can to minimise any risk.

“The responsibility for making the structure safe, informing affected residents and businesses, and the cost is with Britannia, but the council will be overseeing the work to ensure safety of the public.

“We’ve stressed to Britannia the urgency of this work and getting the road re-opened quickly.

“I’d like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to residents and visitors, and thank everyone for their patience while this structure is made safe.”

Royal Albion in Brighton The Royal Albion in Brighton on Sunday, October 15, following a devastating fire in July