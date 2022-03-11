Car and van involved in crash near Sussex tourist attraction and signalling fault causes train delays

A car and a van have reportedly been involved in a crash near Drusillas Park in Alciston, East Sussex. The A27 near The Street (The Barley Mow) is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Delays are subsequently increasing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues have also been reported on A27 Polegate Bypass westbound towards A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall roundabout).

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing on A27 westbound between the Milton Street turn off and Ripe turn off.

Meanwhile, in West Sussex, heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 in Chichester.

There is queueing traffic eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) and on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound, before A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout).

There is also slow traffic near the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Sussex traffic report

There are also delays on the A27 in Worthing. Slow traffic has been reported on Sompting Road, at the Lyons Farm traffic lights.

Minor delays have been reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane and Beeches Avenue.

A fault with the signalling system is also causing delays to trains in Sussex this morning.

Services are running at reduced speeds in the Havant area, with delays, alterations and cancellations expected from Portsmouth and Southampton towards Havant, Littlehampton, Brighton and London.

"Check before you travel and allow plenty of extra time for your journey," a Southern spokesperson said.