Road blocked as car is seen on its roof following Friston collision
A road was blocked after a car was seen on its roof following a collision near Friston, according to an eye-witness.
Police said a single vehicle collision on the A259 near the junction with Old Willingdon Road was reported to them at around 2.10pm on Thursday, October 27.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended and temporary road closures were in place. Handed over to East Sussex County Council Highways at about 4.20pm.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which was seen at the incident, has been contacted for more information.