Road blocked following Worthing collision
A Worthing road is partially blocked following a collision in the town this morning (October 20).
According to traffic sources, there has been a collision at the junction on Littlehampton Road and Lindum Road this morning.
Traffic is slow and queuing in the area after a van and a car collided at about 6.30am.
Littlehampton Road is partially blocked, according to reports.
Most Popular
Travel is being affected between Durrington High School and Stone Lane. More on this as we have it.