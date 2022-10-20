Edit Account-Sign Out
Road blocked following Worthing collision

A Worthing road is partially blocked following a collision in the town this morning (October 20).

By Joe Stack
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 10:05am

According to traffic sources, there has been a collision at the junction on Littlehampton Road and Lindum Road this morning.

Traffic is slow and queuing in the area after a van and a car collided at about 6.30am.

Littlehampton Road is partially blocked, according to reports.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Littlehampton Road this morning. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Travel is being affected between Durrington High School and Stone Lane. More on this as we have it.

