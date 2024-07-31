Road blocked near Battle in East Sussex after reports of crash involving car and lorry

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Jul 2024, 07:23 BST
A road is reportedly blocked near Battle this morning following a collision (Wednesday, July 31).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2096 is blocked and the incident was first reported at 5.43am.

It said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a lorry involved on B2096 both ways at Penhurst Lane.”

