Road clear after report of two-vehicle crash near Sedlescombe on A21
There were reports that the A21 near Sedlescombe was partially blocked after a crash this morning (Thursday, September 22).
AA Traffic News said that there was queueing traffic both ways near New England Lane due to collision on Whydown Hill.
The AA alert said: “Being reported as impassable in both directions, however sensors indicate the road remains passable.”
Sussex Police confirmed that a collision involving two vehicles was reported at 7.20am and that recovery was on the scene from 8.45am.
The AA said the road is now clear.