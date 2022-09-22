Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Road clear after report of two-vehicle crash near Sedlescombe on A21

There were reports that the A21 near Sedlescombe was partially blocked after a crash this morning (Thursday, September 22).

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:41 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:53 pm
There have been reports of a crash on A21 Whydown Hill near Sedlescombe
There have been reports of a crash on A21 Whydown Hill near Sedlescombe

AA Traffic News said that there was queueing traffic both ways near New England Lane due to collision on Whydown Hill.

The AA alert said: “Being reported as impassable in both directions, however sensors indicate the road remains passable.”

Sussex Police confirmed that a collision involving two vehicles was reported at 7.20am and that recovery was on the scene from 8.45am.

The AA said the road is now clear.

Sussex Police