Road closed after A264 collision in West Sussex
A collision on the A264 in West Sussex has resulted in a road closure.
The incident has been reported in Crawley this afternoon (Saturday, November 23).
The AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed due to crash on A264 Eastbound from A2220 Horsham Road to Tollgate Hill.”
Meanwhile, a lane closure is in place on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.
An AA report read: “One lane closed due to debris on road on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”
This comes after a collision earlier today on A2011 Crawley Avenue around 11.45am. Sussex Police this was ‘minor-injury’ incident on a roundabout and ‘no arrests’ were made.