Road closed after A264 collision in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collision on the A264 in West Sussex has resulted in a road closure.

The incident has been reported in Crawley this afternoon (Saturday, November 23).

The AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed due to crash on A264 Eastbound from A2220 Horsham Road to Tollgate Hill.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a lane closure is in place on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.

A collision on the A264 in Crawley has resulted in a road closure. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldA collision on the A264 in Crawley has resulted in a road closure. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
A collision on the A264 in Crawley has resulted in a road closure. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

An AA report read: “One lane closed due to debris on road on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”

This comes after a collision earlier today on A2011 Crawley Avenue around 11.45am. Sussex Police this was ‘minor-injury’ incident on a roundabout and ‘no arrests’ were made.

Related topics:M23Gatwick Airport
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice