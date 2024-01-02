BREAKING

Road closed after reports of fallen tree and power cables near Ditchling in Sussex

A road is closed near Ditchling this afternoon (Tuesday, January 2) following reports of fallen power cables.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.29pm that Underhill Lane is shut.

It said: “Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”

