Road closed after reports of fallen tree and power cables near Ditchling in Sussex
A road is closed near Ditchling this afternoon (Tuesday, January 2) following reports of fallen power cables.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.29pm that Underhill Lane is shut.
It said: “Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”