There are reports of a crash on a road from Lewes to Newhaven this afternoon (Thursday, July 31).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Newhaven Road.

They said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over car on Newhaven Road both ways in Southease.”

The incident was first reported at about 3pm.

This article will be updated when new information comes through.