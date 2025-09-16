Road closed after serious collision in East Sussex

A road in Battle is closed after a collision.

The incident was reported on A2100 Battle Hill on Tuesday morning (September 16).

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash on A2100 Battle Hill, both ways between B2095 Powdermill Lane and St Marys Villas.”

The incident was first reported by Sussex Traffic Watch on X (formerly Twitter) at 8.25am.

A serious collision has been reported on A2100 Battle Hill. (Sussex World stock image)

An update at 8.35am read: “Rtc ongoing – road remains blocked both ways.”

The emergency services have been approached for more information about the ongoing incident.

