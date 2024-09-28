Road closed after serious crash near Heathfield medical centre: car and a motorcycle involved

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A car and a motorcycle were involved in a serious collision in Heathfield this afternoon (Saturday, September 28), it has been reported.

AA Traffic News www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the crash happened on the A265 near the Heathfield Surgery.

Weekend weather warning for Sussex

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of very slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on A265 High Street both ways near Heathfield Fire Station.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened on the A265 near the Heathfield SurgeryThe crash happened on the A265 near the Heathfield Surgery
The crash happened on the A265 near the Heathfield Surgery

The incident was first reported at 3pm and the live map still shows traffic moving very slowly through the area.

At about 5pm, the AA said the road is closed.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

Related topics:HeathfieldSussex Police